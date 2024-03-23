Manchester United handed major injury boost ahead of crucial fixture

Lisandro Martinez is reportedly set to leave the Argentina camp and travel back to England so he can focus on his Manchester United return.

Erik ten Hag’s side, like many Premier League clubs, have had to deal with a long list of injury issues throughout the season.

In particular, Manchester United have been hit hard in their defensive department with the Dutch manager forced to heavily improvise with his line-ups.

The biggest blow of which has been Argentine defender Martinez who has only featured in eight Premier League games over the course of the season.

That’s why it was such a surprise to see him included in the Argentina squad for the upcoming international friendlies after spending six weeks on the sidelines.

But according to the Daily Mail, Martinez decided to return back to Manchester after one training session in order to focus on his club return.

The report claims that he is hopeful of making his return for next weekend’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

The return of the 26-year-old could give Ten Hag’s side the boost they need to push for that final Champions League spot although they face an uphill battle.

The Red Devils sit nine points behind fourth-place Aston Villa although they hold a game in hand over Unai Emery’s side.

