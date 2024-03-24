Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood is expected to leave the club on a permanent transfer this summer.

Mason Greenwood broke into the Manchester United first-team during the 2018-2019 season. He made his senior debut for the club in a UEFA Champions League match against PSG under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After his impressive debut, he was gradually integrated him into the first-team and became a key player for the club.

This is until he got embroiled in an off-the-field controversy and ended up ruining his playing career with the club.

In September 2020, the Manchester United forward was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, Harriet Robson.

Robson posted pictures and audio of Greenwood allegedly sexually assaulting her during their relationship, which led to police involvement and an investigation into the matter. The charges were eventually dropped after Robson withdrew the case.

Mason Greenwood is attracting interest from abroad

Getafe are hoping to keep Greenwood on loan again for another season but United have decided they want a fee for the striker if they are going to part ways this summer.

And according to the report from The Mirror, Greenwood is attracting interested from a number of other clubs, including La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side are keen on signing Greenwood but have been taken aback by the fee Manchester United are demanding for him.

As per the report, the Red Devils want £51.3m for the player, which would make him their fourth most expensive sale.

Does Greenwood have a future at Manchester United?

When the club welcomed him back last summer after the charges were dropped, they faced a lot of heat from their own supporters, which resulted in them sending him on a loan to Getafe.

However, the new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has hinted that the player may still have a future at the club, stating that they will soon make a decision on him.

It has also been recently reported that the Manchester United players are also open to him playing with them again.