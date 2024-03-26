Whether Callum Wilson, Newcastle United’s current striker, stays at St James’ Park or leaves, the club will be eager to add to their attacking options this summer.

During his time at the club, Wilson has been one of the team’s most prolific goal scorers.

However, injuries have marred his career, and it is now believed that the club may be trying to cash in on the 32-year-old while he still has some worth.

Newcastle United have struggled with injuries this season

Irrespective of the veracity of that claim, the Magpies lack choices in terms of forwards, as their only options are Wilson and Alexander Isak, both of whom have experienced setbacks with injuries.

Newcastle are targeting a number of attackers to sign this summer and one of their targets, who has been in top form this season, could come at a bargain price.

Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting has been a target for Newcastle for some time now. The Swedish international chose to move to Portugal last summer, therefore the Magpies were unable to recruit the Coventry striker.

The 25-year-old is having an incredible season in the Portuguese league, with 36 goals and 14 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Gyokoeres has an £85 million release clause at Sporting, but a new report by Gazetta dello Sport suggests he may be available for just £43 million.

Gyokeres will suit Newcastle United’s budget

Given the budgetary constraints, Newcastle will undoubtedly be interested in bringing Gyokoeres in as they attempt to bolster the team.

While on international duty this week, the Magpies will be hoping that Alexander Isak, a fellow countryman of Gyokeres, has been spreading the word about the club.

Eddie Howe’s team will face competition to sign the Sweden international with Premier League rivals Arsenal also interested in signing the prolific attacker.

The Gunners are looking for a striker this summer and they have identified the Sporting striker as their target, who would be willing to join them as they can offer the opportunity to play in the Champions League.