Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has spoken out about his future with the Magpies amid numerous rumours linking him with a move this summer.

There has been significant speculation surrounding Bruno Guimaraes’ departure from Newcastle United, with Manchester City, PSG, and Real Madrid all reportedly interested in signing him this summer.

However, in a post-match interview with Premier League Productions, Guimaraes expressed his desire to remain at Newcastle, emphasising his hope for a continued stay on Tyneside.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes wants to stay at the club

Speaking to the Premier League Productions, the 26-year-old claimed: “I hope to stay much longer. I don’t know what the future brings let’s see, but I hope to play much more for Newcastle United,” via BBC Sport.

“The first 20 minutes was not good enough from us, but after that and then in the second half it was an unbelievable performance from everyone.

“100 games for the club, wow! What a journey I have been living here. I am very happy, glad. Everyone deserved to win the game today. The feeling against Everton, to lose the win in the last minutes hurt a lot. So to get here today, 100 games, score, what a day!”

The Brazilian international has been superb for Eddie Howe’s side this term having tallied four goals and five assists in 30 starts in the Premier League. His most recent contribution came in Newcastle’s previous game when they left Craven Cottage with three points after Guimaraes scored the winner against Fulham.