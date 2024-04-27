(Video) – “I’m not in the mood to talk about that” – Jurgen Klopp reacts to West Ham draw

Liverpool suffered another disappointing result as they dropped more points in Saturday’s draw with West Ham.

Following Wednesday night’s derby defeat to Everton, the Red’s were looking to bounce back, but could only manage a 2-2 draw despite being 2-1 up in the second half.

Jarrod Bowen gave the Hammers the lead before Andy Robertson and an own goal from Alphonse Areola put the Red’s ahead.

Michail Antonio equalised meaning it’s now just one win in their last four Premier League matches for Klopp’s side.

The game saw the German have an exchange with Mohamed Salah on the sidelines before he was about to come on.

When asked about it afterwards Klopp revealed it had been spoken about in the dressing room, with the matter closed as far as he was concerned.

Whilst mathematically still in the title race, it’s very much a long shot for Liverpool to win the league, and when asked if they were still in the race, the German said he wasn’t in the mood to discuss it.

