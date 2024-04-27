Former Arsenal and French international makes strong claim about Tottenham’s title chances next season

Former Arsenal and Tottenham defender William Gallas is bullish about the prospects of both North London clubs as they gear up for a crucial clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Frenchman, who tasted Premier League success with Chelsea, brings a wealth of experience to the discussion, emphasising the importance of squad depth and strategic transfers in the pursuit of glory.

With just a handful of games remaining in the 2023/24 season, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. After narrowly missing out on the title last season, the Gunners find themselves in a position to end their trophy drought. Gallas believes that under Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal have the potential to reclaim their former glory and compete at the highest level.

However, it is Tottenham Hotspur who feels could potentially go on to be a big threat to the Premier League title next season.

William Gallas makes bold claim about Tottenham Hotspur’s title chances next season

Tottenham Hotspur finds themselves in a rebuilding phase under the stewardship of Ange Postecoglou. While not in contention for the Premier League title this season, Gallas sees a bright future ahead for Spurs, provided they make shrewd moves in the transfer market. He emphasises the need for reinforcements to bolster the squad and elevate Tottenham into serious title contenders.

Gallas explained: “I think everything is possible at Tottenham next season. But if you want to have a team that is capable of fighting for the Premier League title, then you need to look at the depth of your squad,” via the Daily Star.

“Tottenham will need to bring in more players if they want to challenge for the title. They will need reinforcements. If you look at the teams fighting for the title this season, their squads are stronger than Tottenham’s ’s.

“I think the fans can dream under the management of Postecoglou,” he ended with.