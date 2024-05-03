Former Newcastle star Nolberto Solano has returned to English football and taken charge of a non-league club.

That is according to The Sun, which reports that the 49-year-old has signed a 12-month contract with Blyth, a club which has just been relegated from the National League North.

It is reported that his former Hartlepool and Leicester teammate Steve Howard, who is the sporting director of the Blyth, played a key role in convincing him to take the role.

After taking the job, Solano said (quotes via The Sun):

“It’s a wonderful challenge, I’m really pleased. One of the reasons I accepted is the way my ex-teammate, Steve Howard showed me the ambition of the club which is something I love.”

“It will be a great opportunity to work with the local lads. I know Blyth very well. It’s a very popular team in the North East.”

“I’m very excited, with these wonderful players and the new owner,

we need to to work hard, work together and get back up into National League North.”

Nolberto Solano carved out a distinguished playing career marked by his dynamic midfield prowess and versatility.

Born in Peru in 1974, Solano’s journey began with local clubs before making his mark in European football.

He gained widespread recognition during his time at Newcastle United, where he made 315 appearances, scoring 48 and assisting 78, cementing his status as a fan favourite.

Solano’s technical mastery, pinpoint passing, and deadly free-kick ability made him a standout figure on the pitch.