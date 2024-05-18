Report reveals why Man United move for 26-year-old PL ace has stalled

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The 26-year-old central defender will be a free agent in the summer and he has been linked with a move to a number of Premier League clubs in recent months.

According to HITC, Manchester United remain keen on signing the former Manchester City player but the move has stalled because of the uncertainty surrounding the future of Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United could have a new manager in place next season and the player is not ready to commit to them until they can give him assurances regarding the managerial appointment.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are keen on signing the defender as well and the Magpies are now in pole position because of Manchester United’s situation. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can solve their problem and get the deal done.

Adarabioyo could prove to be a quality acquisition for them. The 26-year-old has been a proven performer in the Premier League and signing him on a free transfer would represent excellent business.

Manchester United will need to strength multiple areas of their squad and signing a quality defender on a free will help save valuable resources. The 26-year-old is well settled in English football and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford as well.

Tosin Adarabioyo to join Newcastle instead?

The opportunity to join a big club like Manchester United can be hard to turn down. However, the defender will certainly want stability in his career and joining a club where there could be a managerial change next season might not be appealing.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Newcastle need defensive reinforcements as well and the 26-year-old would be a quality acquisition. They have a more stable project and an exciting team. They could offer the 26-year-old regular game time as well. It will be interesting to see if the defender ends up joining them.