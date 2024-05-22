Newcastle furious as Dan Ashworth tries to force early move to Manchester United

Newcastle United are reportedly furious with Dan Ashworth as he seems set to make an extraordinary effort to get out of his gardening leave with the club and make an early move to Manchester United.

Ashworth supposedly believes he can make a case that he was sacked by Newcastle, meaning there would be no grounds for him to go on a lengthy gardening leave instead of immediately taking up a role at Man Utd, according to the Telegraph.

The report adds that Newcastle are furious and feel misled by Ashworth, with the Magpies now possibly set to seek talks with the Red Devils to resolve the matter after previously failing to reach an agreement on compensation.

NUFC wanted £20m to cut short Ashworth’s gardening leave, but United came nowhere near to matching that, offering just £3m instead, so it’s not clear what will happen next as the two clubs look to finally put this saga to an end.

Ashworth looks like he could be a crucial figure for Manchester United

Ashworth has long impressed in director roles at Newcastle and other clubs, so it’s hardly surprising that a big name like United are now keen to snap him up as they urgently need to rebuild and smarten up their whole recruitment strategy.

MUFC have been lagging behind their rivals in recent years, spending vast sums of money on various flop signings, while they’ve also hired and fired a lot of different managers in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

By contrast, Liverpool and Arsenal have been far more competitive despite not spending as much, so someone like Ashworth could be important to get United making smarter choices in the transfer market and eventually helping them back to where they want to be after this disappointing period of under-achievement since Ferguson’s retirement back in 2013.