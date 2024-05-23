As Bayern Munich gear up for the upcoming summer transfer window, the club are looking to revitalise its squad to reignite the competitive spirit that has defined Die Roten.

Alongside finalising a deal for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, Bayern’s board are strategically planning to make significant changes, particularly aiming to bolster their attacking options.

One of the standout names on Bayern’s transfer radar is Xavi Simons. The young Dutch midfielder, currently playing for Red Bull Leipzig, has caught the eye of many top European clubs. His versatility and creativity in the midfield make him a prime candidate to add depth and dynamism to Bayern Munich’s attacking lineup.

In addition to Simons, Bayern have also set their sights on another promising talent from the Bundesliga. According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig is a key target for Bayern this summer.

The 26-year-old Spanish international has consistently impressed over his five seasons with Leipzig, showcasing his ability to play in various attacking roles behind the striker. This season, Olmo has contributed eight goals and five assists, underlining his value as a creative force on the field.

Bayern Munich and Premier League clubs interested in Dani Olmo

Olmo’s contract with Red Bull Leipzig includes a release clause of €60 million, a figure that has not only attracted Bayern’s attention but also that of several other top clubs, including Barcelona and multiple Premier League teams such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester City.

Barcelona, Olmo’s former club, face financial constraints that may hinder their ability to meet this fee, potentially giving Bayern an edge if they decide to pursue the deal aggressively.

However, there are questions about whether Bayern Munich should commit such a significant sum to Olmo, especially given the potential for finding other flexible and perhaps more cost-effective attacking options. The decision will likely hinge on whether there are notable departures from Bayern’s current squad, which would justify the investment in a high-caliber player like Olmo.