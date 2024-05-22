Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea keen on €60m-rated versatile attacker

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

According to a report from Spanish publication Marca, the versatile attacker could be signed for a fee of €60 million because of a clause in his contract. However, it can only be triggered until 15 July. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool, Manchester United or Chelsea come forward with an offer for him in the coming weeks.

The Spanish midfielder has had an impressive campaign with the German club, scoring eight goals across all competitions and he has picked up five assists along the way as well. Liverpool need to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit and the 25-year-old could prove to be a solid acquisition.

He is versatile enough to operate on the flanks as well as the central attacking midfielder. His versatility will be an added bonus for Liverpool if they manage to sign him. They need to add more cutting edge in the final third and Olmo will add goals and creativity.

Dani Olmo would be a quality signing

Similarly, Manchester United need to improve their attacking unit as well. They have been overly dependent on Bruno Fernandes for goals and creativity from the midfield. The Portuguese international needs more support and Olmo would be the ideal option for them.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals and creativity. The England international needs more support in the attack. Olmo could prove to be an upgrade on players like Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

The Spaniard will want to join a big club capable of winning major trophies and the opportunity to join Liverpool, Manchester United or Chelsea can be hard to turn down. It will be interesting to see if the three English clubs are willing to pay €60 million for him in the coming weeks.