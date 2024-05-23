On a recent episode of The Rest is Football podcast, football pundits and former England stars Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker found common ground in their praise for a standout Everton player.

The two Match of the Day legends were unanimous in their acclaim for Jarrad Branthwaite, the 21-year-old centre-back whose performances this season have been nothing short of exceptional even amidst a difficult campaign for the football club.

Branthwaite’s rise has been meteoric, cementing himself as a pivotal figure in Everton’s defensive lineup.

His journey began with a fruitful loan spell at PSV Eindhoven during the 2022/23 season, where he honed his skills and matured significantly as a player. This experience proved invaluable, as he seamlessly transitioned into the Premier League, quickly becoming one of the top-flight’s standout defenders.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has got “a lot of potential” according to Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer

The young defender’s consistency and composure have drawn plaudits from all corners. Shearer and Lineker, both known for their astute football insights, have particularly highlighted Branthwaite’s potential and maturity.

On the podcast, Lineker remarked, “Jarrad Branthwaite. 35 games in a first season is quite something, and I think he’s got a lot of potential. He’s got a terrific attitude. I think he’s been superb for Everton.” While Shearer agreed with this sentiment.

Jarrad Branthwaite’s performances have not gone unnoticed among his teammates either. While Everton boast notable talents like Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Idrissa Gana Gueye, it is Branthwaite who has become the focal point of discussions about the club’s future. His defensive prowess, coupled with a mature on-field presence, has solidified his role as a cornerstone of Everton’s backline.

This breakthrough season has not only earned him accolades but has also sparked speculation about his future. Reports suggest that Everton might face financial pressure to sell Branthwaite in the upcoming transfer window. If this happens, he is expected to command a record-breaking fee.

Historically, Everton has only seen three players: John Stones, Richarlison, and Romelu Lukaku – leave for sums exceeding £50 million. Branthwaite could very well join this elite group, reflecting his immense value and potential.