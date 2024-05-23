Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly gearing up for a potential tug-of-war over the services of Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna.

This development comes after Sky Sports News revealed that Manchester United officials have recently held discussions with McKenna’s representatives, fueling speculation about his future amidst managerial uncertainties at both Premier League giants.

The Red Devils are currently weighing their options regarding Erik ten Hag’s tenure as manager, with a decision expected after this weekend’s FA Cup Final.

The situation has been further complicated by Chelsea’s managerial conundrum. Following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure by mutual consent earlier this week, the Blues are actively searching for his successor. McKenna is one of three prominent names on their radar, alongside Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca.

Last week, McKenna’s representatives met with Manchester United’s new chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox, where the possibility of him taking charge of the first team was discussed. This meeting underscores the growing interest in McKenna, who has impressed with his tactical acumen at Ipswich Town.

Why Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is held in high esteem by Manchester United and Chelsea

At just 38 years old, McKenna has rapidly ascended the managerial ranks. Under his guidance, Ipswich Town achieved back-to-back promotions and secured their first Premier League campaign at Portman Road in 22 years. His attacking philosophy and strategic prowess have not gone unnoticed, making him a hot commodity in the footballing world.

Ipswich’s performance in the Championship this season have been particularly noteworthy. The team ended the season as the division’s top scorers, netting an impressive 92 goals over 46 matches. Their proficiency from set-pieces also stood out, with 19 goals from dead-ball situations, just two shy of Cardiff’s league-leading tally.

Perhaps most remarkable was the Tractor Boys’ resilience and ability to secure points from losing positions. The team scored 25 goals after the 76th minute, many of which were decisive, earning them 32 points from games where they were initially trailing: a third of their overall tally.

These statistics underscore McKenna’s tactical ingenuity and his knack for fostering a tenacious and dynamic team spirit. Such qualities have evidently caught the eye of both Manchester United and Chelsea as they contemplate their next managerial appointments.