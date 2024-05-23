Video: “Best night of my life” – Ademola Lookman reacts to match winning Europa League final performance

Atalanta ended Bayer Leverkusen’s 51 match unbeaten run beating the German champions 3-0 in the Europa League final.

The Italian outfit completely outclassed their counterparts and were by far the best team on the night, with Ademola Lookman delivering a man of the match performance, scoring a brilliant hat-trick.

Lookman had three shots in the game and found the back of the net with all of them as Atalanta won their first European trophy, ending a 61 year wait for silverware.

For Lookman it was third time lucky having lost the African Cup of Nations final to the Ivory Coast and the Coppa Italia final to Juventus already this season.

The Nigeria international has had a brilliant season scoring 15 goals in all competitions, with nine coming in Serie A.

The 26-year-old described the final as the best night of his life, and it will certainly be one he won’t ever forget.

Watch: Ademola Lookman reacts to Europa League win