Video: Lookman stuns Leverkusen as Atalanta take an early lead

All of the pre-match talk before the Europa League Final was about how Bayer Leverkusen might go unbeaten throughout the whole season, but Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman had something to say about that.

The Italian side had been the more positive of the two in the opening exchanges, and it was no surprise when they opened the scoring.

Davide Zappacosta found himself in acres of space and his cross found Lookman at the back post.

With Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios just ball watching, the Atalanta number 11 nipped in and fired into the net.

