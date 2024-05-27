Man City have a four-man shortlist as they look for Pep Guardiola’s successor

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to leave the club next summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Spaniard is going to call time on his career at the Etihad Stadium at the end of next season after joining the club back in 2016.

The Spaniard’s spell at the club has been hugely successful with the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager winning the Premier League title six times and the Champions League once.

Guardiola has entered the last 12 months of his contract at the club and with his current deal expiring next summer, he is expected to leave the club for a new adventure.

Man City will have the difficult task of replacing the legendary manager and they have already identified the names that they will target.

Heading the list of the potential candidates to succeed Guardiola is Girona manager Michel.

The 48-year-old manager guided the La Liga club to a third placed finish in the Spanish league, only behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

At one stage of the season, Girona were competing for the title with Los Blancos but they fell short of beating the Spanish giants.

Michel has built a competitive team at Girona who have qualified for the Champions League next season.

Julian Nagelsmann, the former Bayern manager who is currently in charge of the Germany national team until 2026, is also mentioned in the report as a potential candidate.

Guardiola has praised Roberto De Zerbi in the past and he is mentioned as one of the options who will be in running for the Man City job.

Currently unemployed after leaving Brighton at the end of the season, De Zerbi is looking for options and Man City could present that opportunity next summer.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is the fourth manager on the list of potential candidates to succeed Guardiola.

The Spaniard has emerged as one of the top managers in world football after guiding the German club to win the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal this season.

Xabi Alonso would be perfect for Man City

Alonso was a target of Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp and Bayern Munich to replace Thomas Tuchel, but the young manager decided to stay at Leverkusen for one more season.

He would be the ideal manager to take charge of Man City after the departure of Guardiola as his football and philosophy is similar to the legendary City manager.

Guardiola will be a hard act to follow and Man City have a tough decision to make in the next 12 months.