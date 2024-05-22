Video: Crazy scenes as Atalanta lift Europa League trophy in Dublin

Atalanta
It was a remarkable night for Atalanta and Ademola Lookman, the Italian side winning the Europa League thanks to their striker’s incredible hat-trick.

The win sparked crazy scenes at the trophy lift, and the celebrations were understandable given that it was the Serie A’s first trophy in 61 years.

All of the talk pre-match was whether Xabi Alonso would be able to guide his Bayer Leverkusen side to an unprecedented unbeaten treble, but Lookman’s own treble soon put paid to that idea.

Pictures from TNT Sports

