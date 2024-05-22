Video: Lookman completes a sensational hat-trick to win the Europa League Final for Atalanta

It was the night when Bayer Leverkusen lost their unbeaten record but no one will be talking about that after a sensational performance from Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman.

Everyone expected the Bundesliga winners to comfortably roll over their Serie A counterparts, but as Liverpool found earlier in the competition, Atalanta are a force to be reckoned with.

Lookman had already scored two first-half goals to put the Italians in control, but his hat-trick goal was absolutely sensational as he fired into the top corner to win the Europa League Final for his team.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

