Video: Ademola Lookman bags a second in the Europa League Final to silence Leverkusen fans

Ademola Lookman scored his and Atalanta’s second goal in the Europa League Final to silence the Bayer Leverkusen contingent that had travelled to Dublin in their thousands.

Xabi Alonso’s side were stunned as the forward nutmegged his closest marker before curling a beautiful shot into the corner of the net.

No wonder the Atalanta benched appeared to have lost their collective minds.

Leverkusen need to win the match to keep alive their hopes of an unbeaten, treble-winning season, but they’ll need to dig themselves out of a huge hole somehow.

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN IS RIPPING UP THE SCRIPT! ? Atalanta lead Leverkusen 2-0 in this #UELfinal ? Watch the #UELfinal live on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/XI4zfdryE7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 22, 2024

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN GETS HIS BRACE ? Dream start to the #UELFinal for Atalanta ? pic.twitter.com/6xjqsYqt1R — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 22, 2024

