Video: Ademola Lookman bags a second in the Europa League Final to silence Leverkusen fans

Ademola Lookman scored his and Atalanta’s second goal in the Europa League Final to silence the Bayer Leverkusen contingent that had travelled to Dublin in their thousands.

Xabi Alonso’s side were stunned as the forward nutmegged his closest marker before curling a beautiful shot into the corner of the net.

No wonder the Atalanta benched appeared to have lost their collective minds.

Leverkusen need to win the match to keep alive their hopes of an unbeaten, treble-winning season, but they’ll need to dig themselves out of a huge hole somehow.

