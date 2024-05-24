La Liga side wants to sign Tottenham midfielder, agent was in London to discuss potential move away

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso could be on his way to La Liga this summer, with Real Betis reportedly making a concerted effort to secure his signature.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Lo Celso’s agent has been in London in recent days to discuss a potential move away from Spurs.

Real Betis are keen on bringing the Argentine midfielder back to the club, and discussions have been ongoing to negotiate a deal for his transfer to La Liga.

The report claims that while Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has set a £25 million asking price for Lo Celso, the Spanish suitors are confident that Spurs will lower their demands, considering the player’s desire for a move and the club’s intention to sell.

Real Betis’ interest in Lo Celso not new

Betis’ interest in him is not new. They were linked with him last summer as well, but the player decided to stay with Spurs after a successful pre-season under Ange.

Manu Fajardo, the club’s sporting director, has recently openly expressed their interest in re-signing Lo Celso, citing his previous impact at Betis and continued success with the Argentina national team as driving factors behind their persistent pursuit.

Lo Celso has struggled to secure regular playing time for Spurs this season, featuring in just 22 Premier League games. He has faced challenges with injuries, including hamstring and muscle issues.

Initially signed on loan from Real Betis in the summer of 2019, Tottenham later made Lo Celso’s deal permanent in January of the following year, paying a total transfer fee of €48 million, including the initial loan fee.

As negotiations continue between the clubs, the future of Giovani Lo Celso at Tottenham Hotspur remains uncertain, with a potential return to La Liga on the horizon.