As AC Milan looks to bolster their attacking options this summer, they have turned their attention to finding a suitable replacement for veteran forward Olivier Giroud.

Among the potential candidates, Serhou Guirassy of VfB Stuttgart has emerged as a leading target due to his impressive form and an enticing release clause.

Guirassy has been in remarkable form throughout the ongoing campaign, netting 30 goals in as many appearances for Stuttgart. His prolific scoring ability has caught the attention of several European clubs, making him a hot commodity in the upcoming transfer window.

His knack for finding the back of the net consistently has been a key factor in Stuttgart’s offensive play, demonstrating his capability to perform at a high level in a competitive league.

AC Milan see Serhou Guirassy as a priority signing; West Ham United could challenge them

One of the most appealing aspects of Guirassy’s potential transfer is the €17.5 million release clause in his contract. This relatively affordable price tag for a striker of his caliber has not only attracted AC Milan but also other clubs such as West Ham United. The financial feasibility of this transfer makes Guirassy a highly attractive option for teams looking to enhance their attacking prowess without breaking the bank.

AC Milan’s interest in Guirassy was solidified during a recent meeting between representatives from Stuttgart and Milan. According to reports from Corriere della Sera, via Calciomercato.com, Guirassy has become the top target for the Rossoneri. Milan’s board are keen on securing a forward who can replicate or even surpass Giroud’s contributions, and Guirassy’s current form makes him a prime candidate for the role.

However, AC Milan are not alone in the race for Guirassy’s signature. West Ham United have also shown keen interest in the striker. The competition from the Premier League side could potentially drive up the stakes, making it a challenging task for Milan to secure the forward. West Ham’s attraction lies in the Premier League’s global appeal and financial power, which could be decisive factors in Guirassy’s decision.