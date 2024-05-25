European giants ready to act on long-term interest in €75m Man City star

Man City will have a tough task holding onto key man Bernardo Silva this summer as Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a move for the Portuguese midfielder.

The 29-year-old has been a long-term target for the Ligue 1 champions and with the French club having money to spend this summer, they are in a very good position to try and sign the Man City star.

Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG at the end of the season and according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs for 90min, the superstar’s departure will free up €225m, including forgone loyalty bonuses the club can reallocate, plus saved wages, taxes and social security.

Luis Enrique will have that money reinvested into his squad and Silva is one of the main players the French club will try and secure ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Portuguese star signed a contract extension at Man City until June 2026 in August last year, which includes a £50m release clause that will become active in 2025. During the upcoming transfer window, City will look for a fee of around €75m, reports 90min, as the Premier League champions have no desire to sell one of their key men.

Pep Guardiola wants to keep Bernardo Silva at Man City

The report says that Pep Guardiola wants Silva to stay as the midfielder is still a major part of his plans at the Etihad Stadium. The 29-year-old has featured in 48 games for the Manchester club this season, scoring 11 goals and providing a further 10 assists.

Next season could be Guardiola’s last with the Premier League champions and would find it very hard to replace the midfielder if he left ahead of the new campaign.

As for PSG, the Ligue 1 outfit would be getting a world-class star, who is also very versatile. With Enrique building a young squad in Paris, the Portugal international would complement this.