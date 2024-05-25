Exclusive: Tottenham ace wants to stay and rules out Saudi switch

Despite some low level interest from the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal are not preparing any concrete offer to convince Richarlison to leave Tottenham in the summer.

The Brazilian player is an appreciated profile, for sure, but at the moment he’s not considered a real target for the champions of the Saudi League.

Richarlison doesn’t want to leave Tottenham

In any event, Richarlison has no desire to leave Tottenham in the summer nor does he want to leave the Premier League should the Lilywhites put him on the transfer list, according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of his situation.

Richarlison’s contract with Spurs expires in 2027, and he wants to remain in English football until at least the next World Cup in 2026.

After that staging of the premier international competition, he’s open to evaluating proposals from other leagues than the English top-flight, but until then, he is not willing to look for a new experience outside of England.

Of course, in football everything can change at the drop of a hat, and should Ange Postecoglou decide that the striker is surplus to requirements, Richarlison may have to revise his options.