Video: Tottenham starlet Mikey Moore scores his 3rd goal in 2 games with a fine finish against Portugal U17s

Tottenham wonderkid Mikey Moore has made waves this season with stunning performances for the club.

He made 12 appearances in the U18s Premier League, scoring 14 and assisting another 8.

And the academy prospect continues to showcase his talent in the UEFA European U17 Championship.

The promising left-winger scored England’s only goal in a 4-1 defeat against Portugal U17s on Friday.

This goal marks Moore’s third in two games, having previously scored twice in the opening group stage match against France U17s in a 4-0 victory, highlighting his remarkable form.

Watch the goal below:

