Tottenham have received a boost in their pursuit of Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The 28-year-old forward is expected to be one of the most in-demand players in the upcoming transfer window, with several Premier League giants vying for his signature.

Top clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all expressed interest in the Brentford star, who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s elite strikers.

However, it appears Tottenham may have an edge in the race to secure his services.

According to Tottenham News, a source close to the club has revealed that Toney would “jump at the chance” to join Spurs.

The links with the North London club seem to be gaining momentum, with a former club scout recently claiming that “he could be a Spurs player soon”.

Toney would be a great addition to the Tottenham side

Toney’s addition to the Tottenham squad would be significant. He has consistently demonstrated his scoring prowess in the Premier League, making him a prime target for Spurs as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Last season, Toney netted 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances, ranking as the third-highest scorer in the league, behind only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Since his arrival at Brentford, Toney has been instrumental in the club’s success, amassing an impressive 72 goals and 23 assists in 141 appearances.

His consistent performance and ability to deliver in crucial moments have made him a standout player, attracting interest from top clubs.

As the transfer window approaches, the competition for Toney’s signature is expected to intensify.

However, Tottenham’s favourable position could be a decisive factor in bringing the talented striker to North London.

If successful, Toney’s arrival would significantly enhance Tottenham’s attacking capabilities, providing a potent goal-scoring threat for the upcoming season.