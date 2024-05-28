Man City make decision on the future of Leeds target Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City have made the decision to sell midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League champions have made up their mind to cut down on their losses and recoup some of the money they paid for the former Leeds United midfielder.

The 28-year-old, who joined Pep Guardiola’s team in the summer of 2022, is two years into a six-year deal, and his future appears to be unresolved.

He joined West Ham United on a loan deal in January but his move to the London Stadium has not worked.

He made a number of high profile errors while playing for the Hammers and the fans did not approve of his performances during his time at the club.

A permanent move to West Ham is unlikely for the midfielder.

If Leeds United had got promoted to the Premier League, they would have targeted a move for their former player having received the financial backing of playing in the Premier League.

However, they failed to get promoted after losing the Championship play-off final to Southampton.

Another report from the Football Insider revealed that the Premier League champions are looking to get £40million for the midfielder in the transfer window.

His limited playing time during his spell at the Etihad Stadium has seen him lose his place in Gareth Southgate’s England team.

Phillips was not included in the provisional England squad for the Euros announced by Southgate.

Kalvin Phillips has struggled since joining Man City

It is a huge decline in the career of the player, who was England’s Player of the year just a few years back.

Leeds United will find it difficult to sign the fan favourite after failing to win their place back in the Premier League and Man City can now find it difficult to attract buyers for Phillips who would be willing to match their asking price.

The midfielder’s future is uncertain and staying at the Etihad Stadium will hamper his progress as a player and put his career in further misery.