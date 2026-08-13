(Photo by Peksi Cahyo/Getty Images)

Aston Villa’s pursuit of Nicolas Jackson is gathering momentum, with the Chelsea striker now understood to be open to reuniting with Unai Emery at Villa Park.



Jackson returned to Chelsea this summer after spending last season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he scored 11 goals in all competitions despite starting only 15 matches.

His future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain, and Villa have emerged as one of the most serious destinations for the 25-year-old.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The Emery connection could prove particularly important. Jackson developed under the Spaniard at Villarreal before eventually moving to Chelsea, and Villa’s manager appears convinced he can get even more from the Senegal international.

Aston Villa talks with Chelsea are progressing well

According to Nicolò Schira, negotiations between Aston Villa and Chelsea are progressing well, while Jackson has already made himself available for a move to Villa Park.

Emery is personally pushing for the transfer after enjoying a positive relationship with the striker during their time together in Spain.

However, structuring the deal is not completely straightforward.

Sky Sports reports that Villa cannot simply take Jackson on loan because they have already signed Alejandro Garnacho on loan from Chelsea. Premier League rules prevent a club from borrowing two players from the same top-flight side simultaneously.

There is another complication: any Chelsea-to-Villa transfer completed within 45 days of Morgan Rogers’ £117m move in the opposite direction would be treated as a swap transaction under UEFA rules.

Emery reunion could unlock Nicolas Jackson

Jackson would be a fascinating addition for Villa because Emery already understands exactly what makes him effective.

Despite criticism of his finishing, Sky Sports notes that only Erling Haaland has produced a higher non-penalty expected-goals figure per 90 minutes among Premier League players with at least 5,000 minutes since 2020.

Jackson consistently gets himself into dangerous positions, even if his conversion rate has sometimes frustrated supporters.

That makes an Emery reunion particularly appealing. Jackson himself has previously credited the Villa manager with transforming his understanding of movement and positioning at Villarreal.

The remaining challenge is financial. A permanent transfer will require significant investment, but Jackson’s willingness to join gives Villa an important advantage.

Chelsea make big decision on Enzo Fernandez as Fabrizio Romano drops major update