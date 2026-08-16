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Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Galatasaray this summer.

Arsenal have been mentioned as a potential destination, but the Premier League champions are yet to make a concrete move for the Nigerian.

He has a contract with the Turkish club until 2029, and he’s likely to be an expensive acquisition. Arsenal need a reliable striker, and the 27-year-old could be excellent for them. He has been a reliable goal scorer over the years, and he could cost around €70 million.

The player was recently in action against Corum FK, and he scored a brace for his team. After the match, he responded to the transfer links this summer, saying he is focused on the task at hand and that it is normal for rumours to circulate during transfer Windows. He also added that he will decide on his future when the time comes.

Osimhen said via Gazete Pencere: “There are always rumours during transfer seasons. I will focus on my job. I focus on my work. We’ll see and think about the future then.”

It is clear that Osimhen is refusing to close doors on a potential exit this summer. It remains to be seen whether his comments encourage Arsenal to make a move.

They need more depth in the attacking unit, and the Nigerian could share the goal-scoring burden with Viktor Gyokeres. He has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and he has shown that against English teams in the European competitions. This is the right time for him to take on a new challenge, and moving to England would be ideal.

He could add more cutting edge in the final third and help Arsenal push for major trophies once again. They will be hoping to defend the domestic crown and win the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming campaign.