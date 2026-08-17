Fabrizio Romano exclusive: Premier League clubs going 'all in' to sign Arsenal talent

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Hey guys, Hey friends of Caught Offside. Fabrizio Romano has an update for you.

Today to update you on Ethan Nwaneri, because for sure there is movement around the Arsenal talent.

He was not involved in the squad for the Community Shield, obviously a limited squad and it’s not on Mikel Arteta.

You can only select a number of players, but around one area there is a lot of interest.

Italian clubs, German clubs, Galatasaray right from Turkey and now Premier League clubs are expected to join the race and go all in for Ethan Nwaneri.

So it’s going to be on Arsenal but also on the player side, his agent.

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And his father to decide together the best pathway for the boy at the moment, still being assessed internally.

But Nwaneri could be one of the faces of this final two weeks of the summer transfer window. So let’s follow the situation.

For sure there is movement and for sure Arsenal will be in control. They are not accepting at the moment.

For example, a proposal from Italy, Milan has sent a proposal along with the buy option clause.

But Arsenal are not accepting these conditions. For sure from Premier League there is going to be more. So we will follow the situation closely.

See you soon!

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