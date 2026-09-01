Arsenal make deadline day decision on the future of youngster Ethan Nwaneri

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have agreed to send Ethan Nwaneri to Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan, giving one of the club’s brightest academy talents the chance to secure regular first-team football in Germany.



The 19-year-old had struggled for opportunities during the opening weeks of the campaign and had not featured for Arsenal’s senior side this season.

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Rather than sanctioning a permanent departure, the Gunners have chosen a temporary move that keeps Nwaneri firmly within their long-term plans while allowing him to continue developing at Champions League level.

Dortmund reach agreement to sign Nwaneri

According to Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund have reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal to sign Nwaneri on loan for the entire 2026-27 season.

🚨🟡⚫️ EXCLUSIVE: Borussia Dortmund reach verbal agreement to sign Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal, here we go! Season long loan agreed from Arsenal as Nwaneri said yes to this possibility overnight. BVB sources confirm salary will be entirely covered by the Geeman club. pic.twitter.com/V455sTaPeZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2026

The player gave the move his approval overnight, while Dortmund will cover his salary in full during the loan spell. Importantly, the deal does not include a permanent purchase option, meaning Arsenal retain complete control over his future.

talkSPORT reports that Dortmund moved for Nwaneri after seeking further attacking depth, with the teenager expected to receive considerably more first-team opportunities in Germany.

He could even face Arsenal in the Champions League later this season.

Arsenal exit could help Nwaneri’s development

This feels like a sensible decision from Arsenal.

Nwaneri is far too talented to spend another season sitting on the bench, but selling him permanently would make little sense given his age and potential.

Dortmund have an excellent reputation for developing young attacking players and are generally willing to trust them in meaningful Bundesliga and Champions League matches. That environment could be exactly what Nwaneri needs.

His previous loan at Marseille provided some useful experience, but he never truly established himself there. Dortmund should offer a clearer pathway and a style of football better suited to his technical ability.

Arsenal also protect themselves by refusing to include an option to buy.

If Nwaneri thrives in Germany, he can return next summer as a much more experienced player ready to compete for a place in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

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