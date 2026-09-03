Arsenal have a plan in place for Ethan Nwaneri following loan move to Dortmund

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and 'exclusive' banner
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal will have a recall clause into the loan deal signed with Borussia Dortmund for Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal allowed the player to go on loan.

It’s a straight loan, not buy option, no buy obligation.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

So Arsenal will be absolutely happy and delighted to welcome the player back at the club in June 2027.

Arsenal have an option to recall Ethan Nwaneri in January

But in case Arsenal want to bring back Ethan Nwaneri in the January transfer window, they will have a specific clause to make it happen and recall clause included in the deal.

Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal
Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

So Arsenal will maintain control on Ethan Nwaneri in January and then next summer will be able to decide whatever they want for one of the best talents around, produced by Arsenal.

Also Borussia Dortmund very happy with the boy and very happy to get their top target at that position.

More Stories / Latest News
Xabi Alonso Chelsea exclusive
Sources: Chelsea want Champions League winner to fill midfield void after Enzo sale
Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola looks on
What Liverpool chiefs feel after their summer transfer business following four signings
Newcastle United Aston Villa
Newcastle and Aston Villa ready to battle for Bundesliga attacker in January window
More Stories Ethan Nwaneri

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *