Arsenal have a plan in place for Ethan Nwaneri following loan move to Dortmund

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal will have a recall clause into the loan deal signed with Borussia Dortmund for Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal allowed the player to go on loan.



It’s a straight loan, not buy option, no buy obligation.

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So Arsenal will be absolutely happy and delighted to welcome the player back at the club in June 2027.

Arsenal have an option to recall Ethan Nwaneri in January

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Fabrizio Romano issues update on the Ethan Nwaneri loan deal to Borussia Dortmund. What it means for Arsenal and the details about the recall clause. More from @FabrizioRomano below 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/nCWZWV5Yxv — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 3, 2026

But in case Arsenal want to bring back Ethan Nwaneri in the January transfer window, they will have a specific clause to make it happen and recall clause included in the deal.

So Arsenal will maintain control on Ethan Nwaneri in January and then next summer will be able to decide whatever they want for one of the best talents around, produced by Arsenal.

Also Borussia Dortmund very happy with the boy and very happy to get their top target at that position.