(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Illia Zabarnyi has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer, and Tottenham have been mentioned as a potential destination.

Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the player, but they are yet to make a concrete move for him, according to TEAMtalk.

Illia Zabarnyi could be a Tottenham target

The defender joined PSG last summer in a deal worth £57 million, and he has been quite impressive for them in the league. However, he has struggled for opportunities in Europe.

The 23-year-old is still an important player for the French club, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure. Tottenham could use more depth in the defensive unit, especially with Cristian Romero leaving the club.

They have invested in Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the former Bournemouth defender. He knows the league and should be able to settle in quickly in the Premier League.

However, he is unlikely to start regularly for Tottenham if he joins the club. Micky van de Ven and Van Hecke are expected to be the first-choice central defenders at Tottenham. The 23-year-old defender will not want to join a club where he might not play regularly. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

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Zabarnyi faces competition for a move

Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with the 23-year-old defender as well. However, the Blues have already signed Maxence Lacroix, and Liverpool have loaned Ronald Araujo from Barcelona.

Spurs seem to be the only English club interested in signing the Ukrainian defender right now. However, signing him will not be easy, and he’s likely to cost a premium.