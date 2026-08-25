Tottenham target Marseille striker Amine Gouiri as Roberto De Zerbi looks for more goals

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Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in a quality striker, and they have been linked with a move for the Marseille star Amine Gouiri, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The 26-year-old Algerian has been outstanding for the French outfit, scoring 23 goals in 43 appearances. He has started the season well with two goals in one game so far. There is no doubt that he would be an excellent acquisition for the north London club.

Amine Gouiri could be an exciting option for Tottenham

Tottenham need more quality in the final third, and they have recently completed the signing of Savinho. They are also thought to be closing in on the signing of Egyptian international Omar Marmoush.

It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the Algerian after that.

Gouiri has been a reliable performer in the French league, and he has the technical attributes to thrive in England as well. The opportunity to play for Tottenham will be exciting for him. However, they must provide him with a key role and regular game time.

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Gouiri deal could depend on Marmoush transfer

Algerian forward #10 Amine Gouiri (C) fights for the ball
Algerian forward #10 Amine Gouiri (C) fights for the ball with Toulouse’s French Cape Verdean defender #06 Logan Costa (R) and Toulouse’s Venezuelan midfielder #24 Cristian Casseres Junior. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP)

Tottenham have had a very eventful window so far, and they have spent a substantial amount of money. They have done well to improve the midfield and defence. They are now looking to wrap up a successful window by adding more quality in the final third. It remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually.

The Marseille striker seems like a quality option on paper, but he is likely to cost a premium, and the deal would be extremely unlikely if Tottenham complete a move for Marmoush.

If they sign Marmoush, they might not be able to offer the Algerian ample opportunities. Also, it wouldn’t make sense to invest in another striker when they already have Dominic Solanke.

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