Nico Gonzalez arriving in Newcastle (Sky Sports)

Newcastle United reportedly look to be very close now to finalising the transfer of Manchester City midfielder Nico Gonzalez.

The 24-year-old is expected to put pen to paper on a £50m move from the Etihad Stadium to St James’ Park, and he’s now been spotted arriving in Newcastle.

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See below for a video clip from Sky Sports which shows Gonzalez arriving and getting into a car to perhaps complete the finishing touches on his move…

Exclusive shot of Nico Gonzalez in Newcastle after the club agreed a £50m fee with Man City for the midfielder ? pic.twitter.com/8881RJTPB7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 26, 2026

This follows Fabrizio Romano also reporting on Gonzalez’s £50m move being agreed, with everything now just hours away from being officially confirmed…

????? Newcastle and Manchester City have signed all docs for Nico González deal worth £50m package, add-ons included. Nico to sign in the upcoming hours then he will be unveiled as #NUFC player. ? pic.twitter.com/wiyejeBH7G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2026

“Newcastle and Manchester City have signed all docs for Nico González deal worth £50m package, add-ons included. Nico to sign in the upcoming hours then he will be unveiled as #NUFC player,” Romano posted on X.

Newcastle United can replace Bruno Guimaraes with Nico Gonzalez

Even if Gonzalez never quite established himself as a regular starter at Man City, he’s shown plenty of potential throughout his career so far, and is still young enough that he can keep on improving.

The Spaniard looks ideal to replace what Newcastle will now be missing in midfield after allowing Bruno Guimaraes to join Arsenal.

It won’t be easy for the Magpies to strengthen their midfield sufficiently as both Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali have left the club this summer.

NUFC have signed Aladji Bamba from Monaco, but he’s only 20 years of age, so it would be a big ask for him to immediately become someone for Matthias Jaissle to build his midfield around.

Gonzalez looks like he could be just the right fit, so Newcastle fans will hope this can be officially announced soon and he can start training with the view to getting involved on the pitch as soon as he can.