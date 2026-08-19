Newcastle United open exploratory talks to sign £52m Man City player

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have stepped up their search for an experienced midfielder by opening discussions with Manchester City over a possible deal for Nico Gonzalez.



The Magpies have been forced into a major midfield rebuild following the summer departures of Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham.

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Although Newcastle have already been active in the market, manager Matthias Jaissle still needs proven quality in the middle of the pitch before the window closes.

Gonzalez, 24, has now emerged as an intriguing solution.

Newcastle United open talks with Man City

According to The Athletic, Newcastle have opened exploratory talks with Manchester City about signing Gonzalez.

Negotiations are not yet described as advanced, but contact between the clubs has been established.

The interest has also been confirmed by The Guardian, which reports that Newcastle are speaking to City about the Spaniard after losing both Tonali and Guimaraes this summer.

Gonzalez joined Manchester City from Porto for around £52m in February 2025. However, despite making 41 appearances last season, his opportunities became more limited during the second half of the campaign.

talkSPORT reports that City are willing to consider a sale as they look to raise funds for further midfield recruitment.

Newcastle’s wider rebuild is continuing too, with Amar Dedic becoming their sixth summer signing after completing a £29.5m move from Benfica.

Gonzalez move could work well for the Magpies

This feels like a move worth pursuing seriously.

Newcastle have lost two midfielders who were central to their identity, and replacing that level of experience with promising youngsters alone would be a major gamble. Gonzalez offers Premier League experience, physical presence and the technical ability to operate at the base of midfield.

His situation at City also creates an opportunity. If Manchester City are genuinely prepared to sell, Newcastle may be able to negotiate below the £52m originally spent on him.

There is some risk because Gonzalez has yet to establish himself as an undisputed Premier League starter. However, at 24, there should still be considerable room for development.

More importantly, Newcastle need a midfielder capable of contributing immediately. Their summer has involved substantial change, and another developmental signing may not be enough.

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