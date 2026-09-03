Trabzonspor line up move to sign West Ham star this week

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

West Ham United could still face a late transfer decision despite the English window being closed, with Trabzonspor showing interest in 22-year-old forward Pablo.



The Turkish club are looking to strengthen their attack before their domestic deadline and have identified Pablo as one of several options.

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However, West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo may be reluctant to lose a player he has already relied on during the opening weeks of the season.

Trabzonspor add Pablo to attacking shortlist

According to The Times, Trabzonspor have placed Pablo on their radar while president Ertugrul Dogan continues talks in London over potential deals.

Richarlison is believed to be their primary attacking target, but Pablo has emerged as an alternative if negotiations with Tottenham fail to produce an agreement.

The Brazilian forward only joined West Ham from Gil Vicente in January 2026 and signed a four-and-a-half-year contract. He arrived in England after scoring 10 goals in 13 appearances during the first half of last season in Portugal.

Pablo has already featured three times in all competitions this term and has become part of Nuno’s first-team plans.

West Ham’s official profile describes him as a powerful centre-forward capable of scoring, creating chances and bringing team-mates into play, qualities that explain why Trabzonspor have taken an interest.

West Ham should think carefully before selling

West Ham’s decision should come down to how important Pablo is to Nuno’s plans.

Trabzonspor may be able to offer attractive financial terms and the chance to compete near the top of the Turkish league, but West Ham have little reason to weaken their squad unless the offer is significant.

Pablo is still only 22 and remains relatively new to English football. That means selling him now could be premature, especially when there is still plenty of room for him to develop.

His physical profile also makes him useful in the Championship. He can occupy centre-backs, hold the ball up and give West Ham a different option when matches become more direct.

There is another consideration: West Ham cannot simply replace him immediately because the English transfer window has already closed.

That leaves Nuno with very little margin for error.

Unless Pablo pushes strongly for the move or Trabzonspor make an offer West Ham cannot realistically refuse, keeping him looks like the smarter decision.

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