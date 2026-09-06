Enzo Maresca highlights Man City midfield depth in Arsenal title race

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca believes Manchester City now have the midfield depth required to compete seriously on all fronts, with the Italian pointing to Arsenal as an example of why elite clubs need multiple high-level options.



City spent heavily rebuilding their midfield this summer, adding Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi after the departures of several established players.

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Those additions have given Maresca far greater flexibility, particularly as City attempt to reclaim the Premier League title from Arsenal.

Man City needs options to compete with Arsenal

Speaking about the depth available to him, Maresca made it clear that having several strong midfield choices is a necessity rather than a luxury.

He said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano: “If you want to be there competing, you need options”.

“Arsenal have options, we have options, more teams have options. Not just us!”.

“I’m very happy with the options we have”.

The comments come after City’s huge summer investment. Fernandez joined from Chelsea for £125m, while Anderson arrived for £116m, and Bouaddi gives Maresca another highly-rated young midfielder to develop.

Fernandez has already made an immediate impression. Reuters reported that the Argentina international impressed on his City debut in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Coventry, playing a key role in the move that produced Erling Haaland’s winner.

City have removed their biggest excuse

Maresca is right to emphasise depth because last season showed how quickly injuries and fatigue can derail a title challenge.

Arsenal were able to rotate successfully during their championship-winning campaign, particularly in midfield and defence. City now appear determined to match that level of depth.

Anderson can operate as either a No.6 or No.8, Fernandez offers passing range and creativity, while Bouaddi brings technical quality and long-term potential. Maresca can also call upon players such as Nico O’Reilly and Marc Guéhi in central areas when required.

That versatility should be extremely valuable across the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cups.

The pressure, however, has increased considerably.

City spent enormous money to give Maresca the squad he wanted. There can be few complaints now about a shortage of midfield options.

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