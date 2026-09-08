Newcastle United could emerge as an intriguing theoretical option for Karim Benzema if the former Real Madrid striker decides he wants to return to European football.



The 38-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Al-Hilal, but his situation is far more complicated than that of a normal free agent.

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Benzema remains tied to Saudi Arabia through a lucrative ambassadorial agreement connected to the Public Investment Fund, creating a major obstacle to joining a club outside the country.

That relationship has inevitably raised questions about Newcastle, who are majority-owned by PIF.

Newcastle United could be an option for Benzema

According to Sport Witness, there is currently no suggestion that Newcastle are actively trying to sign Benzema.

However, their ownership structure makes them an obvious club to consider if PIF ever wanted to find a way for the striker to continue playing in Europe.

Lyon explored an emotional reunion with their former academy graduate during the summer.

Benzema was reportedly willing to return to his boyhood club without taking a salary, but the proposal could not progress because of his Saudi contractual commitments.

L’Équipe confirmed that Lyon sporting director Matthieu Louis-Jean held contact through an intermediary but quickly concluded that Benzema’s contractual situation made the operation impossible.

His ambassador agreement reportedly runs until 2030, leaving him with a major financial incentive to remain connected to Saudi football.

Magpies link is fascinating but highly speculative

From a football perspective, Benzema would certainly be an eye-catching addition.

Even at 38, his intelligence, finishing and ability to link attacks could make him useful in a squad containing younger forwards.

But Newcastle should be cautious.

This is currently more of an ownership-related possibility than an actual transfer story. There have been no talks, no offer and no indication that Matthias Jaissle has requested Benzema.

His age and likely financial package would also make the deal unusual compared with Newcastle’s recent recruitment strategy.

The PIF connection is what keeps the idea interesting.

If Benzema genuinely wants another European spell without completely abandoning his Saudi commitments, Newcastle could theoretically provide a unique solution that Lyon and other clubs simply cannot.

Newcastle United make firm decision over midfielder amid interest from Saudi clubs