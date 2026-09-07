Newcastle United make firm decision over midfielder amid interest from Saudi clubs

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have made it clear that Joelinton is not for sale, despite continued interest from Saudi Pro League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.



The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a move to the Middle East for several months, with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr among the clubs monitoring his situation.

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However, Newcastle’s stance has hardened following a summer of significant change at St James’ Park, and Matthias Jaissle does not want to lose another experienced member of his squad.

Newcastle United have no intention to sell Joelinton

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle have told interested parties that Joelinton will not be allowed to leave.

His camp held discussions with Saudi clubs during the summer, but the departures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes have made Newcastle even more determined to keep him.

Jaissle has also pushed for greater stability after overseeing a major squad overhaul.

The Newcastle boss blocked potential exits for Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy during the summer and reportedly views Joelinton in the same category of players who remain important to his plans.

The 30-year-old is currently recovering from a thigh injury and has yet to feature in the Premier League this season. Newcastle are hopeful he could return after the international break.

Joelinton remains under contract until 2028, meaning the club are under no immediate financial pressure to sell.

Magpies cannot afford another major exit

Keeping Joelinton makes complete sense.

Newcastle have already lost enormous experience and leadership from midfield, and selling another established player midway through the season would only make Jaissle’s rebuilding job more difficult.

Joelinton also offers something Newcastle’s younger midfielders cannot easily replicate.

His physicality, pressing and ability to win duels give the team balance, while his experience of Premier League football makes him particularly valuable during a transitional season.

From a financial perspective, a huge Saudi offer would obviously be tempting for a 30-year-old player. But timing matters.

Newcastle do not need to sell now, and replacing Joelinton effectively in January could cost almost as much as they receive.

The better approach is to keep him through the season, assess his performances once fully fit and revisit the situation next summer if necessary.

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