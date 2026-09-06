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Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in signing the Barcelona defender Eric Garcia.

The 25-year-old central defender has played in the Premier League with Manchester City, and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to return to English football once again.

According to a report from Sportowy, three Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the defender and could look to make a move in the coming months.

Eric Garcia emerges as Premier League target

Garcia has a contract with Barcelona until 2031, and the Spanish champions are under no pressure to sell him. It will be difficult for any club to secure his signature in January.

The report further claims that the 25-year-old defender is valued at around €50-55 million. It remains to be seen whether any interested party is willing to pay that kind of money for the player. Tottenham have already invested in multiple defenders this summer, and it is unlikely they will pay a premium for another central defender. They need to invest in the attack instead.

Where will Garcia end up?

Newcastle United could use more defensive depth, but the asking price is quite high. They will hope to sign the player for a reasonable fee. It also remains to be seen whether Garcia is open to joining a club without European football.

Aston Villa have an exciting project, and they could use more defensive depth. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Garcia has suitors in Italy as well. He has already shown his quality in Spain and England, and he could be tempted to try a new challenge. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.