Xabi Alonso gives instructions during Chelsea vs Leeds (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Palmeiras wonderkid Eduardo Conceicao as both Premier League clubs assess a potential move for the highly-rated Brazilian youngster.

The 16-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in South American football, with his youth-level performances attracting significant attention from clubs across Europe, according to reports from Spain.

Eduardo Conceicao attracts Premier League interest

Chelsea have been monitoring Conceicao’s development as they continue to pursue some of the best young talents from around the world. The Blues have established a reputation for investing heavily in emerging players, and the Palmeiras midfielder appears to have caught their attention.

Manchester United are also believed to be following the teenager closely. The Red Devils have been looking to strengthen their long-term recruitment strategy by identifying promising young players before they establish themselves at the highest level, making Conceicao an appealing target.

The Brazilian has impressed with his technical ability and composure despite his age, while his performances for Palmeiras and Brazil’s youth teams have helped raise his profile considerably.

Both English clubs could face competition if they decide to step up their interest, but Chelsea and Manchester United appear to be among the sides keeping a close eye on his progress.

Chelsea and Manchester United want Conceicao

Chelsea’s extensive scouting network and willingness to invest in young players could make them serious contenders for Conceicao, particularly if they believe he has the potential to develop into a first-team player.

Manchester United, meanwhile, could view the midfielder as a long-term investment rather than an immediate solution. The club have increasingly focused on younger profiles in the transfer market, and Conceicao would fit that recruitment model.

A deal is unlikely to be straightforward, given Palmeiras’ desire to retain their prized prospect, but growing interest from two Premier League giants could increase pressure on the Brazilian club.

With both Chelsea and Manchester United monitoring his development, Conceicao could become a player to watch closely in the coming transfer windows.