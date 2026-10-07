Eduardo Conceicao celebrates a goal for Brazil (Getty Images)

Chelsea are understood to be accelerating efforts to win the race for one of the most in-demand teenagers in world football.

That player is Palmeiras wonderkid Eduardo Conceicao, who has drawn comparisons with legendary Brazilian Neymar due to his playing style, while there will also inevitably be comparisons to Real Madrid’s Endrick and Chelsea’s Estevao Willian, both of whom also started as teenagers at Palmeiras.

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My understanding is that Chelsea have had a series of contacts with Palmeiras over Conceicao as they’re keen to position themselves as favourites to sign him once he turns 18.

The City Group have also previously had contacts, but there is now some uncertainty around Manchester City transfers due to the ongoing charges case against them.

Chelsea lead top clubs in Eduardo Conceicao transfer race

“Palmeiras are bracing themselves for offers for Eduardo Conceicao,” one source with ties to the agents industry told me. “Some figures at the club are already talking about an asking price as high as €100m (£84.5m).”

Most sources in the industry expect that to come down, with Chelsea’s previous investment totalling around £51m for Estevao seen as a useful benchmark.

However, many scouts at Europe’s top clubs have also been closely monitoring Conceicao, and there’s a consensus forming that he may be an even bigger prospect.

The 16-year-old forward has been watched by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and PSG, and this could lead to a major bidding war for his signature.

(Photo by Guilherme Veiga/Palmeiras)

For now, it’s only Chelsea and City who have made contact to be kept informed of his situation, but that list could grow. That suits Palmeiras as it could get them closer to their high asking price.

Chelsea will have to hope their good relationship with Palmeiras can help them as it did with Estevao, but there’s also another important factor to consider.

Chelsea ready to be patient with Eduardo Conceicao transfer

One thing that sets Chelsea apart in cases like these is that their commitment to their youth policy means they’re more prepared to be patient than other clubs are.

The likes of Arsenal, United, and Barcelona might not be as keen to pay up now for a player they can’t realistically include in their squad until January 2028.

Chelsea, however, have shown their willingness to invest a lot in advance in young talents like this with the hope that it will pay off later.

While this strategy hasn’t always worked perfectly, it does give them a bit of an edge in these transfer battles.