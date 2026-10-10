Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been advised to consider a move for Manchester City attacker Antoine Semenyo, with former Reds striker Emile Heskey believing the Ghana international could be an excellent addition to Andoni Iraola’s squad.

According to reports via TEAMtalk, Heskey wants his former club to revisit their interest in the 26-year-old if Manchester City are forced to sell players after potential sanctions over their financial charges.

Heskey said: “Semenyo is a very explosive attacking player who’s got an eye for goal. “He’s exactly what the top four teams want in a wide player – not only do you create, but you’re explosive enough to go and score some goals yourself.”

Antoine Semenyo could be an ideal attacking addition for Liverpool

Semenyo has established himself as an exciting attacking talent in English football, combining pace, physical strength, and a direct approach with an impressive ability to find the back of the net. His versatility across the forward line could make him a valuable option for Liverpool.

Heskey believes the Manchester City forward possesses the qualities required to thrive at a club competing for major honours.

The former Liverpool striker described Semenyo as an explosive attacker with a keen eye for goal, highlighting his ability to create chances and score himself.

Liverpool have previously shown interest in signing the Ghanaian, but a new opportunity could arise if Manchester City need to offload some of their key players.

The Reds could benefit from adding another dynamic option to their attack, particularly given the demands of competing across multiple competitions. Semenyo’s ability to carry the ball forward, beat defenders and threaten the opposition goal would give Iraola another tactical option.

However, any potential deal would depend on Manchester City’s circumstances and whether Liverpool are prepared to pursue the attacker again.

Where does Semenyo’s future lie?

Liverpool are not the only club that could admire the forward’s qualities, and Manchester City would likely prefer to retain a player capable of making a significant contribution in the final third.

For Liverpool, signing him would be an opportunity to strengthen their attacking options with an established Premier League performer.

Much will depend on how the situation at Manchester City develops, but Heskey’s comments have firmly placed Semenyo in the conversation about Liverpool’s potential transfer targets.