(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has set an all-time Turkish Süper Lig record with Trabzonspor after recording 10 goal contributions (7 goals and 3 assists) in just 7 league matches.

The Egyptian icon’s explosive start in Turkey comes at a time when his former club, Liverpool, is struggling to find creative magic following his summer departure.

New league, same story: Mohamed Salah continues to break records

Joining Trabzonspor as a free agent from Liverpool, Salah has adapted seamlessly to Turkish football.

By laying on an assist in Trabzonspor’s recent 3-0 victory over Samsunspor, the 34-year-old reached double figures in goal contributions faster than any player in Süper Lig history since detailed Opta data collection began.

His stellar tally includes a memorable hat-trick against defending champions Galatasaray, propelling Trabzonspor firmly into the title conversation.

Mohamed Salah broke a list of records while at Liverpool

Salah’s achievements in Turkey follow eight remarkable seasons at Liverpool, during which he established himself among the greatest players in the club’s history.

The Egyptian scored 32 Premier League goals during the 2017/18 campaign, setting the record for the most goals in a 38-game season at the time.

He also surpassed Robbie Fowler to become Liverpool’s leading goalscorer in Premier League history.

Among his other remarkable achievements, Salah became the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history and overtook Steven Gerrard as Liverpool’s leading goalscorer in European competition.

He also produced the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history, scoring three times in just six minutes and 12 seconds against Rangers in October 2022.

His ability to consistently deliver goals and assists made him an indispensable figure throughout Liverpool’s most successful period in recent history.

Liverpool missing Salah’s magic after Manchester City defeat

While Salah flourishes in Trabzonspor colors, Liverpool are feeling the void left by their former star.

The Reds suffered a heavy 3-0 home defeat against Manchester City over the weekend, lacking attacking spark at Anfield.

The marquee fixture was previously one Salah dominated, having scored 11 goals against City during his Liverpool career.

As Andoni Iraola’s side search for consistency, Salah continues to prove that his elite goalscoring instincts remain world-class regardless of the league.

Perhaps, the club hierarchy will be looking back and thinking they should have not allowed Salah to leave the club.