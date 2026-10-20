(Video): PSG star’s brave clearance saves a goal but earns him a boot to the head

Fermin Lopez's shot is blocked by Pacho.

There’s been some thrilling football in the Barcelona – PSG game, but there’s also been some full throttle defending.

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Barcelona and PSG are locked in a much-anticipated struggle at the Parc des Princes.

Both teams are going at it, and the home team eventually took the lead with a nice from Desire Doue.

They deserved it – they had had the better chances. But Barcelona threatened too. Their best chance came shortly after they conceded, with winger Fermin Lopez released by a great through ball.

His attempted chip was knocked down by Matvey Safonov, and defender Pacho was able to get to the loose ball first. Fermin’s attempted follow-up shot caught the big defender in the head.

You can see the incident in the clip embedded here:

Willian Pacho left it all on the line to deny Fermín López, getting accidentally kicked on the head ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/r6Lre52oFc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2026

[Footage from TNT Sport]

Pacho able to recover after nasty blow to the head

The good news is that, after some treatment, Pacho was able to continue, and can now take half time off to see how he feels. Even in the best case, that’s going to be one he feels tomorrow.

In a game which PSG are now in control of following their goal, this was an important moment as it showed how a slightly depleted Barcelona team can still compete.

The ball through and the run from Fermin were superb – he’s just got to put a better finish on it. He and Anthony Gordon can continue to threaten PSG’s high line on the break.