(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester City are continuing to monitor Paris Saint-Germain defender Willian Pacho as both Premier League heavyweights consider future additions to their back lines.



The 24-year-old Ecuador international has established himself as one of Europe’s leading left-footed centre-backs since joining PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2024.

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His combination of pace, physical strength and composure in possession makes him particularly attractive to clubs looking to defend aggressively while building attacks from the back.

However, a major development at PSG has made any potential January move significantly more complicated.

Arsenal and Manchester City scouts tracking Pacho

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal and Man City have both compiled detailed scouting reports on Pacho and recently watched him during PSG’s 2-2 draw with Lille.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have also monitored the Ecuadorian previously, although there are currently no formal negotiations or offers for the defender.

Arsenal reportedly see Pacho as another high-level left-footed defensive option, while City believe his passing and recovery speed would suit Enzo Maresca’s possession-based system.

Yet PSG have now strengthened their negotiating position considerably.

Reuters confirmed that Pacho has signed a new contract running until 2031, extending his previous agreement by another two years.

He has also started all three of PSG’s Ligue 1 matches this season, completing the full 90 minutes each time.

January deal now looks extremely unlikely

Pacho would undoubtedly improve most Premier League defences, but Arsenal and City would face an enormous challenge convincing PSG to sell.

The new contract changes everything.

PSG no longer have even the slightest contractual pressure to negotiate, while Pacho remains a regular starter under Luis Enrique. A January transfer would therefore likely require an extraordinary offer as well as the player actively pushing to leave.

For Arsenal, spending heavily on another centre-back may also be difficult to justify after strengthening their defence extensively over the summer.

City could have a stronger tactical argument, particularly if Maresca wants another elite left-footed defender capable of progressing possession.

But realistically, January should be viewed as a monitoring exercise rather than an expected transfer.

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