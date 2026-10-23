(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing for an important meeting this weekend to decide whether to bring young defender Ifeanyi Ndukwe back to Anfield during the January transfer window.

According to Liverpool Echo, the Reds will meet with the Austrian centre-back’s representatives as they consider bringing him back from his loan spell at Levante.

Ifeanyi Ndukwe could strengthen Liverpool’s defence

The 18-year-old joined the Spanish club on loan after Liverpool couldn’t include him in their competitive matchday plans because of work permit restrictions.

Ndukwe impressed during pre-season, showcasing his physical presence, defensive awareness and composure on the ball. Standing at 6ft 6in, the teenager has considerable potential, and Liverpool believe he could develop into an important first-team player.

His situation has now changed after making several appearances for Levante, including three consecutive starts. Those outings have helped him earn the points required to qualify for a work permit in England.

Liverpool could therefore recall the youngster in January rather than letting him spend the rest of the season in Spain.

The club have already benefited from the loan market, with Ronald Araujo making a significant impact after arriving temporarily. However, Ndukwe’s situation presents a different opportunity, as the defender could provide valuable depth while continuing his development at Anfield.

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Liverpool face important Ndukwe decision

The upcoming meeting with Ndukwe’s representatives will help all parties decide the best course of action. Liverpool reportedly retain the option to recall him midway through the campaign, giving them flexibility over his immediate future.

Although the teenager has impressed in Spain, returning to Merseyside could accelerate his development if the coaching staff believe he is ready for senior football.

Liverpool must nevertheless consider whether regular first-team opportunities would be available. Keeping Ndukwe at Levante could prove beneficial if he continues receiving consistent minutes.

As the January window approaches, discussions could shape the defender’s next career step as Liverpool assess their defensive options and plan for the second half of the season.