Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's third goal. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly won’t part ways with Dominic Solanke despite the striker’s disappointing form and ongoing fitness concerns this season.

According to an exclusive report from Football Insider, Spurs still have faith in the England international, with Roberto De Zerbi believing he can still play a key role in the club’s attacking plans.

Dominic Solanke remains important to Tottenham

The 29-year-old has endured a difficult spell since joining Tottenham from Bournemouth in a £65 million deal in 2024. Persistent injury problems have kept him from establishing consistency, and his goal-scoring has also come under scrutiny.

Solanke has managed just two goals in his opening 10 appearances across all competitions this season. However, Tottenham remain confident he can rediscover his best form if he maintains his fitness and gets a sustained run of games.

De Zerbi continues to value the striker’s qualities, and the club’s hierarchy are reportedly reluctant to sanction his departure in the January transfer window.

Tottenham’s lack of depth at centre-forward has also influenced their decision. Omar Marmoush is another option to lead the line, but the manager has preferred to use him in a wider attacking role.

Tottenham plan attacking reinforcements

Rather than weaken their attacking options by selling Solanke, Spurs are expected to explore bringing in another striker during the winter transfer window.

The club want to give De Zerbi more competition in the final third, especially given their struggles to find consistent goals this season. Any new arrival would be expected to compete with Solanke rather than immediately replace him.

The former Bournemouth forward remains under contract until 2030, giving Tottenham considerable control over his future.

Although questions remain about his long-term role, the club believe he still has the potential to become a reliable goalscorer in north London.

It remains to be seen whether Solanke can repay that faith in the coming months, but Tottenham’s current stance suggests they are prepared to give him more time rather than rush into a transfer decision.