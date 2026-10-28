Daniel Farke (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly hoping to sign Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi during the January transfer window as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his defensive options for the second half of the season.

According to a Football Insider report, the Whites believe they could secure the Nigerian international for a reduced fee, with his contract situation at the Portuguese club creating an opportunity to negotiate a favourable deal.

Zaidu Sanusi could be an ideal defensive addition

The 29-year-old has been on Leeds’ radar for some time, with the club considering moves for him during the previous two transfer windows. His uncertain future at Porto has now prompted the Premier League side to explore bringing him to Elland Road in January.

Sanusi’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign, meaning Porto could risk losing him for nothing next summer if they fail to agree an extension. Leeds are hoping to take advantage of the situation and secure his services for a relatively modest fee.

The Nigeria international has considerable experience at the highest level, with 29 Champions League appearances. His European pedigree could prove valuable as Leeds look to improve their defensive depth and maintain consistency throughout the season.

Gabriel Gudmundsson has impressed since arriving at Leeds in 2025, but Farke wants more competition at left-back. Sanusi’s experience and defensive versatility could make him an appealing option.

Leeds hope to secure Sanusi transfer

However, the situation could change if Porto offer Sanusi a new contract in the coming months. The Portuguese club would prefer to retain an experienced squad member rather than let him leave for a reduced fee.

Leeds have adopted a measured approach to recruitment since returning to the Premier League, making a potentially inexpensive deal particularly attractive.

Sanusi has featured more regularly this season after limited league involvement last term, which could strengthen Porto’s desire to keep him.

Leeds will therefore continue monitoring developments before deciding whether to formalise their interest. If the defender’s contract situation remains unresolved, the Whites could have a valuable opportunity to reinforce their squad without committing to a substantial transfer fee.