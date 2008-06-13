Middlesbrough and Fulham engaged in Jimmy riddle

It’s fair to say that Jimmy Bullard is Fulham’s best player. It’s also fair to say that one of the reasons why he left a vibrant Wigan team to join the Cottagers was due to his desire to move down south. Therefore, it doesn’t seem to make sense as to why the popular midfielder would want to leave the west London club to join Middlesbrough, as the Daily Mail are reporting today.

Middlesbrough are proposing a swap deal with homesick winger Gary O’Neil and Fulham midfielder Jimmy Bullard. Fulham manager Roy Hodgson insists Bullard is not for sale, but any hint he would be allowed to leave would spark interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle and Sunderland.

O’Neill was deemed surplus to requirements at Portsmouth twelve months ago, and it’s hard to see him having anywhere near the level of impact that Bullard enjoyed last season, coming back from a serious injury to help his club stave off the threat of relegation.